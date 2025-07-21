Promote apolitical, capable officers

CA tells army board

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday urged members of the Army Headquarters Selection Board to promote officers who have demonstrated capable leadership throughout their military careers while remaining above political ideology.

Yunus made the remarks while formally inaugurating the "Army Headquarters Selection Board-2025" at the Army Headquarters in the capital.

He said officers who are honest, ethical and professional, and who possess leadership qualities, deserve higher promotions. He emphasised professional skills, leadership qualities, discipline, honesty, trustworthiness, loyalty, and above all, suitability for employment as key criteria for promotion.

In this first phase of the selection board, eligible officers of the rank of colonel and lieutenant colonel in the Bangladesh Army will be considered for promotion, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at the inauguration of "Army Headquarters Selection Board-2025" at the Dhaka cantonment yesterday. Photo: PID

Prof Yunus praised the army for its continued service beyond safeguarding national independence and sovereignty, particularly in disaster response, maintaining internal security and assisting the civil administration.

At the beginning of his speech, the chief adviser paid tribute to the martyrs, war-wounded, and freedom fighters of the Liberation War, particularly those from the armed forces, whose sacrifices he said the nation will remember with deep gratitude.

He also paid respects to all injured and martyred army personnel during their duties in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, as well as to the martyrs and injured of the July 2024 uprising.

