A promising life cut short in the skies

Flight Lt Towkir buried with due honour in Rajshahi

Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar, who tragically lost his life after a Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) training aircraft crashed in Dhaka's Uttara on Monday, was laid to rest in his hometown Rajshahi yesterday.

The young officer's first namaz-e-janaza was held with full military honours at the Kurmitola Parade Ground around noon.

His body arrived in Rajshahi at around 3:20pm and was first taken to his family home in the Upashohor area, where relatives, neighbours, and well-wishers gathered to bid him farewell.

A second janaza took place at Rajshahi District Stadium at 4:30pm, followed by his burial at Sapura Graveyard.

Towkir, a member of the 35 Squadron, 76 BAFA course, was on his first solo flight when the accident occurred.

To avoid a major disaster, Towkir attempted to steer the FT-7 BGI aircraft away from densely populated areas and towards a sparsely inhabited zone, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

However, despite his efforts, the aircraft smashed into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College in the Diabari area of Uttara.

He was rescued and taken to the Combined Military Hospital, where he passed away while undergoing treatment in the ICU, said ISPR.

Born and raised in Rajshahi, Towkir joined Pabna Cadet College in 2010 and later enrolled in the Bangladesh Air Force in 2016.

His family described him as driven and compassionate.

"He got married just a few days ago. They had just begun a new life together," said his grandfather, retired teacher Azizur Rahman. "This was his first solo flight. We were so happy. But suddenly, everything is gone."

"The pain of losing someone like him [Towkir] will haunt us forever," said his uncle Sadikul Islam.

Monirul Islam, vice-principal of Pabna Cadet College, recalled Towkir's deep connection to the institution. "Even after graduation, he would return to guide students, especially during cultural events. He had a thoughtful presence, alongside brilliance and vision," he said.

Rubina Afrose, a neighbour from the Upashohor area, expressed the community's grief. "Towkir was so humble, and brilliant in his studies. He was a talented pilot, too."

"Why do mothers have to keep losing their sons? Towkir is gone today, and maybe things will quiet down tomorrow, but the family will carry this pain forever," she said.

Towkir is survived by his wife, Nijhum, a university teacher in Dhaka; his parents, Tohurul Islam and Saleha Khatun; and his only sister, Tasnia Islam Srishti, a medical student.