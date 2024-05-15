Promises made by mayors mostly unkept: speakers

While both mayors of Dhaka showed some success in recovering parks and canals, they were unable to solve the problem of waterlogging, waste management, mosquito control and pollution, said urban planners at a programme yesterday.

In the last four years, the two mayors of Dhaka north and south city corporations failed to keep most of the promises they made before city elections, they said.

Titled "Four years of tenure of mayors and councillors of DNCC and DSCC: Expectations and Achievements of Citizens", the discussion was organised by Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP) on an online platform.

At the discussion, Farhadur Reza, associate professor of Department of Urban and Regional Planning at Jahangirnagar University, said the two city mayors have done a lot to fulfill their election promises. Although there are positives, it is not enough compared to the problems persisting in Dhaka.

Many parks and canals have been recovered, however, the problem of waterlogging is yet to be resolved. When it rains, the city gets flooded, he added.

BIP President Adil Muhammad Khan said the two mayors of Dhaka made many promises before the last city election. But we know that Dhaka is still one of the most unlivable cities in the world. The DNCC mayor made 20 promises, the DSCC mayor made 23 promises, yet, most of those problems have remained unsolved.

To fix the public transport system in Dhaka, the bus route rationalisation project started with 150 buses. Currently, only 30 buses are running, he added.

Regarding the recovery of canals from grabbers, Adil said the two mayors of Dhaka tried to restore several canals and parks. In January 2021, the two city corporations got the responsibility from Wasa to solve the city's waterlogging. However, the canals of Dhaka are not completely free from grabbers and waste dumping as of yet.

"One goal of both mayors was to kill mosquitoes. The two city corporations have spent over Tk 500 crore in the last four years. However, a recent survey showed that the density of mosquitoes is higher in Dhaka than the countryside," Adil explained.

Dhaka has also been ranked number one for its air and noise pollution for the last couple of years. Yet, the two city corporations have not taken any effective steps to solve these two problems, he added.

BIP advisor Akter Mahmud said that reducing waterlogging, rationalisation of bus routes, solid waste management, pollution control, ward-based planning and implementation -- are the main challenges for the two mayors and their councilors.

Immediate steps should be taken to solve Dhaka's problems. The city corporation elections will be held again next year. So, the mayor and councillors have one year left, said BIP Executive Editor Ariful Islam.