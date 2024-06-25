Project to see light of day after nearly a decade

Loan agreement with S Korea to be signed Thursday

After nearly a decade of planning, the complexities surrounding a project for a rail and road bridge at Kalurghat in Chattogram are finally set to be resolved with a loan agreement to be signed this week.

The Economic Relations Division (ERD) will sign a loan deal with South Korea on Thursday for the Tk 11,561 core project, officials said.

The Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the long-awaited project is now pending with the Planning Commission after the completion of all procedures and is expected to be approved soon, they said.

The new dual-gauge double-line rail plus double-lane road bridge is expected to replace the existing dilapidated bridge within the next five and a half years.

The proposed deadline for the project is December 2030, with a one-year defect liability period.

"With the signing of the loan deal, we hope all uncertainty over the project will be dispelled," Sardar Shahadat Ali, director general of Bangladesh Railway, told The Daily Star yesterday.

Built in 1931, the metre-gauge single-line rail bridge was reconfigured in 1962 so that vehicles could use it too.

But the bridge has become almost unsafe and the authorities have to repair the bridge occasionally, with the latest one in last year, to keep it usable. Trains have a speed limit of 10 kmph on the bridge.

Construction of the new bridge became more important after the opening of Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail line last year, as the capacity of the new line could not be used due to bottlenecks.

However, the process to replace the bridge started in 2014 when the government decided to build the new bridge and decommission the British-era single-lane rail and road bridge there.

A feasibility study, financed by South Korea, was conducted in December 2015 that recommended building a two-lane road and single-line rail bridge.

A DPP for the new bridge with an estimated cost of Tk 1,163.27 crore was placed before an Ecnec meeting in August 2018, which decided that it would build a dedicated rail bridge with double lines.

In 2019, another feasibility study was launched but it was suspended as the authorities realised that the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority in November 2018 put the Karnaphuli river in a different category for which the bridge would need to give more clearance to vessels.

In the meantime, BR continued to go back and forth over the design.

Another Korea-funded study was launched in 2021 and it preliminarily recommended a double-decker bridge with a double-lane road on top and a dual-gauge double-line rail line on the bottom.

But the Prime Minister's Office in August 2022 directed that the bridge be single-decker with a double-line dual-gauge rail line and double-lane road, sources said.

The study estimated the cost would be Tk 13,824.19 crore (US $1=Tk 103). However, some changes were made in the cost estimation while BR submitted the DPP.

Following a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee in April this year, the DPP was re-casted and the cost was put at Tk 11,561 crore, of which South Korea will give Tk 7,128 crore as loan, shows project documents.

"All the procedures are done and we hope the project will be approved by Ecnec soon," a BR official told The Daily Star yesterday.

Asked about the reasons behind the sharp rise in project cost, the official said when the DPP was prepared in 2018, the length of the proposed bridge was 3km, with 1km of the main bridge and 2km of embankments, with a vessel clearance of 7.62 metres.

Now the clearance has to be 12.2 metres and this has increased the total bridge length to 11.74km -- 1km of main bridge, 5km of viaducts on both sides and 5.74km of embankments on both sides, he added.

"This is a major reason behind the cost escalation," he said, wishing anonymity.

He also said the decision to have a bigger bridge with more capacity and the price of construction materials were the other reasons behind rise in project cost.