Project gets approval, deadline Dec 2030

Following a decade of planning, the project to build a rail cum road bridge over the Karnaphuli river at Chattogram's Kalurghat was finally approved yesterday, aiming to reduce bottleneck on Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail corridor.

The Ecnec approved the Tk 1,156.77 crore project. However, the dual-gauge double-line rail plus double-lane road bridge will not be functional till December 2030.

It means the rail connectivity between the capital and Cox's Bazar via Chattogram will not be smooth before December 2030, even though the Bangladesh Railway opened Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail line in November last year, spending over Tk 11,000 crore.

Apart from the century-old Kalurghat bridge, the 52km-long single line from Chattogram city to Dohazari is considered a major obstacle to ensuring smooth rail connectivity.

BR in October last year took a project involving Tk 10,797 crore to turn the Chattogram to Dohazari metre-gauge section into a dual-gauge line. The deadline for the project is June 2028.

LONG-AWAITED BRIDGE

Built in 1931, the metre-gauge single-line rail bridge at Kalurghat was reconfigured in 1962 so that vehicles could use it too.

With time, the bridge has become unsafe, and the authorities have to repair the bridge occasionally.

However, the process to replace the bridge started in 2014 when the government decided to build the new bridge and decommission the British-era single-lane rail and road bridge there.

A feasibility study, financed by South Korea, was conducted in December 2015 that recommended building a two-lane road and single-line rail bridge.

A DPP for the new bridge with an estimated cost of Tk 1,163.27 crore was placed before an Ecnec meeting in August 2018, which decided that it would build a dedicated rail bridge with double lines. The DPP was not approved at that time.

In 2019, another feasibility study was launched, but it was suspended as well. In the meantime, BR continued to go back and forth over the design.

Another Korea-funded study was launched in 2021, and it preliminarily recommended a double-decker bridge with a double-lane road on top and a dual-gauge double-line rail line on the bottom.

But the Prime Minister's Office in August 2022 directed that the bridge be single-decker with a double-line dual-gauge rail line and double-lane road, sources said.

Finally, the Ecnec, with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus in the chair, approved the project.

The rail authority will now float a tender to hire contractors and consultants and is expected to start physical work in 2026, and the works will take four years, said a BR official.

South Korea will provide Tk 7,125 crore as loan for the project.

THREE OTHER PROJECTS APPROVED

Ecenec yesterday also approved the second revision of Matarbari Port Development Project.

After the revision, the project cost rose to Tk 24,381.40 crore, Tk 6,604.24 crore more than the original estimate, and the deadline has been set for December 2029.

Chattogram Prot Authority and Roads and Highways Department are jointly implementing the project.

The second revision of SASEC-2 Road Connectivity Project was also approved.

After the revision, the project cost was set at Tk 19,056.61 crore, Tk 7,157.6 crore more than the original estimate, and the deadline has been set for December 2026.

RHD is implementing the project to turn the 190km road from Elenga of Tangail to Rangpur into a four-lane highway with service lanes.

Ecnec also approved a project titled Resilient Urban and Territorial Development Project. The Local Government Engineering Department will implement the Tk 5,901.22 crore project, with the deadline being June 2030.