Project to combat NCD launched

A project, "Community-Based NCD Management Capacity Strengthening in Mirzapur, Bangladesh (2025-2027)," officially commenced yesterday, said a press release.

Funded by KOICA, this three-year initiative brings together GlobalCare and the PMCI with the Kumudini Welfare Trust of Bengal (BD) Ltd and its flagship Kumudini Hospital to combat the rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like hypertension and diabetes in Mirzapur.

With over 70 percent of deaths in Bangladesh caused by NCDs, the government has developed a robust management system but continues to face challenges, including shortages of medicine and low public awareness.

In Mirzapur, only about 10 percent of NCD patients are currently registered under the government system. The project aims to enhance health system capacity, improve community engagement, and advocate for policy change. The launch event was held at BP Pati Hall, Kumudini Women's Medical College, presided over by Syed Zakir Hossain, professor of medicine and line director, NCDC, Dhaka.