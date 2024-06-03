Progress slow, still Tk 2,912cr more sought

The highway is part of a 260km road corridor that would be developed into a four-lane one aiming to improve cross-border connectivity.

Although the expansion work of Jhenaidah-Jashore Highway is yet to gain momentum, the project authority has sought a 70 percent hike in project costs.

The project deadline, which originally was December 2023, has already been extended to June 2026. Now, the project authority has again sought a six-month extension.

If approved, the project cost will rise to Tk 7,100.31 crore from Tk 4,182.05 crore, while the deadline will be December 2026, shows official documents.

The project authority said the rise in land prices and adding an interchange in Jashore's Chachra area are the main reasons behind cost rise.

The Project Evaluation Committee of the Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a meeting over the revised proposal on June 6, sources said.

Till March, the project saw physical progress of 12.25 percent.

Original deadline Dec 2023 Extended till June 2026 Proposed new deadline Dec 2026 Original cost Tk 4,182.05cr Proposed new cost Tk 7,100.31cr Major reasons for cost hike Increase in land prices Addition of an interchange

In November 2020, the government approved the project to turn the 48.5km Jhenaidah-Jashore highway into a four-lane highway with service lanes on both sides. World Bank will provide the lion's share of the cost as loan.

The highway is part of a 260km road corridor -- Hatikamrul-Banpara- Kushtia-Jhenaidah-Jashore-Navaran- Satkhira-Bhomra -- that would be developed into a four-lane one aiming to improve cross-border connectivity.

When the Jhenaidah-Jashore expansion project was placed before Ecnec in November 2020, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed serious discontent after the road authority proposed the project's tenure to be five years.

Following her directive, the project period was cut to three years and December 2023 was set as the deadline.

In a rare move, the authorities appointed a project director within five days of the project's approval. However, the authority could not start project work within 2023.

Project Director Zabid Hasan said, "We could not complete the project due to ground reality."

The project was taken based on a feasibility study done in 2015, but there was no detailed design, he said, adding, "So, we had to hire consultants, draw detailed designs, and hire contractors to start the work."

He said they have already hired contractors for three packages and the contractors have already mobilised their workforces.

He hoped to get all the land for the project within this year.

WHY THE COST HIKE?

Planning Commission document shows to complete the project, the project authority has asked for an additional Tk 2,912.1 crore, of which Tk 1,831.81 crore is for land acquisition, even though no additional land would be procured.

Zabid Hasan mentioned that the land acquisition cost outlined in the approved Development Project Proposal (DPP) in November 2020 was calculated using the market prices from 2015.

In the meantime, new land acquisition law came into force in 2017, which stipulates that landowners will get three times the actual price, which was twice the price in previous law.

Moreover, land prices have increased in the last few years, resulting in a hike in land acquisition costs, he said yesterday.

He said their project was supposed to end some 100 metres away from Chachra intersection on Dhaka-Bhanga-Narail-Jashore Benapole highway.

"RHD is going to turn the Bhanga-Benapole highway into a four-lane highway but it would take some more time. So, we will build an interchange at Chachra point for seamless vehicular movement at this intersection," he said.

If the interchange has to be built under Bhanga-Benapole highway expansion project, it will take some more time, which will increase the construction cost of the interchange, he said.

"So it was decided that the interchanger would be constructed under our project and it would cost around Tk 500 crore," he said.

Consultants are now designing the interchange, whose length would be around 3 km, he said.

An interchange, also known as a grade-separated junction, is a set of roads usually designed on several levels. It allows vehicles to move from one highway to another without having to stop.

He said incorporating the interchange is the reason behind seeking six months more time for the project.

Besides, hike in dollar rates, increase in the height of some bridges following the vertical limit set by Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, and construction of a flyover near Jashore cantonment are other reasons behind the cost hike, show project documents.