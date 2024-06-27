Professional bodies siding with corrupt officials

AL MP Nasim says on statements issued by them

Ruling Awami League MP AFM Bahauddin Nasim yesterday in parliament blasted professional bodies for issuing statements in favour of corrupt government officials.

"By issuing statements in favour of corrupt persons, those associations are taking the responsibility for the corruption," he said while participating in the general discussion on the proposed national budget for 2024-25 fiscal.

The AL leader also stressed identifying the other corrupt government officialsand urged the government bodies concerned to take appropriate actions.

Nasim said that politicians do not take sides when allegations of corruption or misdeeds are raised against a fellow politician.

"Rather, they raise their voice for taking political and legal actions. That's the greatness of honest politicians. But whenever allegations of corruption are raised against a particular person of a government, private, or semi-government organisation or a law enforcement agency, a statement is issued in favour of that corrupt person," he said.

He said the associations concerned will have to get out of this practice.

The lawmaker from Dhaka-8 said initiatives should be taken to implement Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's zero-tolerance policy against corruption by taking strict actions against corrupt persons and institutions.

Talking about defaulted loans, Nasim said such loans should be reduced by taking strict measures against the defaulters.

He called for identifying the loan defaulters, money launderers, bank robbers, and those who hike prices of essentials.

"I think that preparing a list of those people and presenting the list before the nation are necessary."

The AL leader said the people should be protected from the corrupt persons by forming a special task force.

On June 21, Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA) issued a statement condemning what it termed a "smear campaign orchestrated by certain media outlets" against current and former members of police.

BPSA termed some recent media reports on retired and serving police officials "ill motivated, sweeping, and exaggerated". It also requested the media to be more cautious while publishing reports on the force.

The statement came at a time when the Anti-Corruption Commission is conducting an investigation into the allegations of accumulating huge illegal wealth by former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed and his family members.

Former Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia also hogged the headlines recently over allegations of amassing illegal wealth.

Matiur Rahman, president of the National Board of Revenue's (NBR) Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal, has been transferred to the Internal Resources Division of the finance ministry following a controversy over his wealth.

The ACC is investigating accusations of accumulating assets by Motiur at home and abroad through illegal means.