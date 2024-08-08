Prof Yunus will successfully lead interim govt, hopes Fakhrul

Expressing his optimism, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today hoped that Professor Muhammad Yunus would be successful in leading the interim government.

"Professor Muhammad Yunus will successfully lead the interim government. Yunus is chosen by the students and by us. He has been entrusted with this responsibility on behalf of the entire nation. We are confident he will fulfil this duty," Fakhrul said during his visit to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR).

"We are very hopeful that under his capable leadership, the law and order situation will normalise," he said.

"But the biggest issue is not just that. The root of the problem lies in the lack of democracy. Restoring democracy is one of his primary tasks," he added.

Fakhrul said, "The faster he can restore democracy, the more successful he will be."

When questioned about his expectations from the interim government, Fakhrul said, "Firstly, it has to establish law and order… for that, decisive measures have to be taken."

"Secondly, democratic government has to return as quickly as possible through elections. Thirdly, it has to take all necessary steps to keep the economy running."