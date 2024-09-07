Prof Yunus visits injured victims at Neurosciences hospital

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today visited the injured victims who were shot during the July-August student-led movements, at National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in Dhaka's Agargaon.

He enquired about the conditions of the victims who were injured critically by the security forces during the movement.

The hospital's Director, Kazi Deen Mohammad, said, "He (Prof Yunus) saw the four students who were being treated in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital."

"All of them were hit by bullets in their heads. Their health conditions are improving," the director said.

Badrul Alam, the joint director of the institute, and senior physicians of the hospital were present.

At least eleven people, including eight students from universities and colleges, are being treated at the hospital.