Prof Yunus urges national unity amid flood crisis

Interim government Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, today said that all necessary steps have been taken to restore normalcy in the flood-affected regions of Bangladesh.

Speaking in a televised address, Prof Yunus emphasised the importance of both domestic and regional cooperation to tackle such crises in the future.

"We are one family. We have one goal," Prof Yunus declared. "We are committed to fulfilling the aspirations of our youth, and we are ready to take on this challenge."

He called on the nation to support these efforts wholeheartedly, stressing the need to focus on long-term solutions rather than seeking immediate fixes or resorting to vigilante justice.

During his speech, the Nobel Peace Laureate also revealed plans to establish a 'July Mass Killing Memorial Foundation'.

This marks his second national address since assuming the role of Chief Adviser on August 8.

According to the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, the ongoing floods have stranded at least 10 lakh families across 73 upazilas in 11 districts as of Sunday afternoon.

While no new fatalities were reported by 3 pm today, two individuals remain missing in Moulvibazar.

The overall death toll stands at 18, with 52,09,798 people affected across Feni, Cumilla, Chattogram, Khagrachari, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Laxmipur, and Cox's Bazar.

The ministry detailed that of the 18 deaths, four occurred in Cumilla, one in Feni, five in Chattogram, three in Noakhali, one each in Brahmanbaria and Laxmipur, and three in Cox's Bazar.

A total of 10,47,029 families have been impacted by the floods, which span 545 municipalities and unions.

Amid the crisis, at least 4,15,273 people have sought refuge in 3,654 shelter centers, where 22,298 domestic animals are also being housed.

The government has deployed 748 medical teams to provide essential healthcare services in the affected areas.

In response to the disaster, the government has allocated Tk 3.52 crore to the 11 flood-hit districts, alongside 20,650 tonnes of rice, 15,000 packages of dry food, baby food, and fodder valued at Tk 35 lakh each.

Private organizations, businesses, and the general public have also joined the relief efforts.

Deputy commissioners in the flood-affected areas have been instructed to coordinate with various stakeholders, including the coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement, the army, navy, medical teams, and other volunteers.