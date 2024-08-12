Prof Yunus sees significant improvement in law and order

Praises military for its active involvement in stabilising the situation as army chief pays visit

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman met with Chief Adviser of the interim government, Prof Muhammad Yunus, today at the State Guest House Jamuna.

The meeting, which included senior Bangladesh Army officers, focused on the nation's security and the role of the military in maintaining law and order.

According to sources from the chief adviser's office, Yunus expressed his satisfaction with the significant improvements in the country's law and order situation. He praised the military for its active involvement in stabilising the situation.

Earlier in the day, Yunus also held a meeting with secretaries from over two dozen ministries. During this session, he reviewed the progress of various development projects being implemented across the country. Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain was present during the discussions.

In the afternoon, the chief adviser met with several civil society leaders, including former Cabinet Secretary Ali Imam Majumder, renowned economist Wahiduddin Mahmud, and Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue.