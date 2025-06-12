Prof Yunus to receive prestigious 'Harmony Award 2025' today

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will receive the prestigious "Harmony Award 2025" today from King Charles III.

"Tomorrow (June 12) is a very important day," Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday, adding that there would be a number of meetings, in addition to the award ceremony.

In a significant recognition of his global contributions, Prof Yunus has been nominated by King Charles III for the "King Charles III Harmony Award 2025", honouring his lifelong work to promote peace, sustainability, and harmony between people and the environment.

Established in 1990, The King's Foundation, a UK-based charity founded by the then Prince of Wales, bestows the prestigious award annually on individuals with outstanding achievements in sustainable development and humanitarian causes.