Wed Mar 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Mar 6, 2024 03:29 AM

Prof Yunus, Opportunity International CTO discuss collaboration

Wed Mar 6, 2024

Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus was hosted by US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas at a dinner on Mondayto meet with Greg Nelson, chief technology officer of Opportunity International.

They discussed the health programmes of Grameen and Opportunity International and about possible collaboration between the two organisations, said the Yunus Centre yesterday.  Amy Haas, Laurie Nelson and Nurjahan Begum, executive vice chairman of Grameen Shikhha, were present on the occasion.

