Prof Yunus meets Nur’s wife, instructs overseas treatment for Gono Odhikar Parishad leader

Nur had suffered a brain haemorrhage, a broken nasal bone, and injuries to his jaw and spine

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today directed the authorities to send Nurul Haque Nur, president of Gono Odhikar Parishad, abroad for better treatment.

Prof Yunus gave this instruction after Nur's wife Maria Akter, Gono Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan, and Senior Joint General Secretary Hasan Al Mamun met him at the state guesthouse Jamuna.

Speaking about Nur's condition, Maria broke down in tears. She said he had suffered a brain haemorrhage, a broken nasal bone, and injuries to his jaw and spine, CA's Press Wing said in a release.

She added that Nur needed to be taken abroad for proper treatment.

At that time, the chief adviser immediately instructed the health ministry to send Nur abroad for treatment.

He said, "We are all shocked by this incident. We have taken all necessary measures for his treatment. A judicial investigation is underway into the incident."

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, Environment Adviser Rizwana Hasan, and Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan were present on the occasion.