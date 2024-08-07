Prof Yunus is a living legend: GM Quader

Congratulates Yunus on being named interim govt head

Jatiya Party today rejoiced and expressed relief that Noble Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus was named the chief of the interim government.

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader in a statement today heartily congratulated Prof Yunus.

At the same time, he wished Yunus success and longevity.

The JP chairman thanked leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement for suggesting the name of Yunus as chief of the interim government.

GM Quader said Prof Yunus is a living legend.

"Yunus is the treasure of our nation. He introduced the concept of microcredit and social business to alleviate hunger and poverty, and it is a unique model before the entire world."

Every activity of Yunus for the welfare of people of the world met with enviable success, he said.

He also said, in the current reality of the country, there was no alternative to Yunus.

Jatiya Party is ready to support Yunus's leadership, he said.

The JP chief expressed hope that Yunus will be able to restore the country's peace, prosperity and stability. The journey to establishing a society-based on justice will begin under his leadership.

In the statement, the Jatiya Party chairman also said the country's law and order situation has become very fragile. Reports of murders, thefts, robberies and hijackings are coming from different parts of the country.

"The people of the country are scared. Why will there be fear among the nation freed from the grip of dictatorship?" he asked.

He drew the attention of those concerned to control the law-and-order situation in the country.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin last night agreed to appoint Yunus as head of an interim government that is yet to materialise as the country continues to stagger in a power vacuum for the third day.

Organisers of the student protests met the president and chiefs of the army, navy, and air force yesterday to discuss their proposed outline for the interim government that will steward Bangladesh until the next election, key protest organiser Nahid Islam told reporters in front of the Bangabhaban early today.