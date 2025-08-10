Prof Yunus leaves for KL on Monday

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to meet Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya on Tuesday, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations and achieve tangible outcomes in multiple sectors, including trade, investment, and labour cooperation.

Yunus will leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for Kuala Lumpur on Monday for a three-day official visit at the invitation of Anwar Ibrahim, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB.

Ensuring the smooth and transparent recruitment of Bangladeshi workers, expanding cooperation in energy, trade, higher education, halal food production, the blue economy and addressing the Rohingya crisis are among the issues to be discussed, the official added.

A number of cooperation documents in the form of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and notes are expected to be signed during the visit.

Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said on Saturday that the media will be briefed in detail about the visit at 3:00pm Sunday at the Foreign Service Academy.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun are likely to accompany the chief adviser during the visit that will see a series of other meetings in addition to bilateral talks.