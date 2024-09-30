Prof Yunus expresses resolve for quick reform, election

Chief Adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh Professor Muhammad Yunus has expressed his determination to advance reform and hold an election quickly.

Prof Yunus made the remarks in an interview with Tokyo-based news outlet NHK WORLD in New York, where he went to attend the United Nations General Assembly, it reports on Sunday.

He became chief adviser of the interim government after the administration of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina collapsed in August after 15 years in power, following student protests.

Yunus is the founder of Grameen Bank, which extends small unsecured loans to underprivileged people. He and the bank won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006.

In the interview, Yunus said the interim government's job is to carry out reform as quickly as possible, and that the government will hold an election as soon as it is ready.

He said, "Failure is not something that we can accept."

Referring to students who played a major role in the overthrow of the Hasina government, Yunus said young people gave their lives during what he called the "revolution".

He indicated his stance of including the young generation in policy making.

The chief adviser said Bangladesh looks forward to support from its biggest donor Japan "during this very critical period".

He emphasised that Japan's cooperation is essential in rebuilding his country's economy and helping democracy take root there.