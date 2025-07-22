Prof Yunus designates a place for Milestone victims’ burial

Bangladesh
File photo
The graveyard will later be protected to preserve their memory, he says

 

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today designated space at Uttara-12 City Corporation graveyard near Milestone School and College for the burial of the victims of the aircraft crash.

The graveyard will later be protected to preserve their memory, said the Chief Adviser's press wing.

The death toll from the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) aircraft crash rose to 31 today, according to the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).

 
