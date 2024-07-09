Prof Yunus challenges court order for charge framing

Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and six others of Grameen Telecom yesterday filed a petition with the High Court challenging a Dhaka court's order that framed charges against them.

The case was filed over misappropriation of about Tk 25.22 crore of Grameen Telecom Workers' Profit Participation Fund.

Lawyer Abdullah-Al-Mamun submitted the petition on behalf of the accused seeking an HC order to scrap the trial proceedings.

Mamun told The Daily Star that the HC might hear the petition today.

The lawyer said his clients have not committed any offence. They paid the money to their workers in accordance with the law and that there was no question of money laundering.

Mamun said the allegations brought against his clients, including Prof Yunus, were completely fabricated and baseless.

The six others are Nurjahan Begum, Md Shahjahan, Nazneen Sultana, Hizzatul Islam, Nazmul Islam, and Ashraful Hasan.

On June 25, two Supreme Court lawyers, who are also accused in the same case, filed another petition with the HC challenging the Dhaka court's order that framed charges against Prof Yunus and 13 others.

SC lawyers Md Yousuf Ali and Jafrul Hasan Sharif submitted the petition saying that they have not committed any offence and that the trial court issued the charge-framing order using an AI tool, which is not permitted.

The entire amount of Tk 25.22 crore was part of the entitlement of Grameen Telecom's listed 164 employees. The employees contributed money to their trade union for paying for expenses, including lawyers' fees, they said.

The trade union representative paid the fees to them (lawyers Yousuf and Jafrul) out of that amount and the same does not constitute any offence and therefore, the instant proceedings are liable to be quashed to ensure justice, the SC lawyers stated in the petition.