Prof Yunus calls for reversing global concentration of wealth

Given 'Tree of Peace' Award by Unesco

Nobel Peace Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus recently delivered an address at the 11th Global Baku Forum calling for reversing the global concentration of wealth by developing everyone's entrepreneurial power and empowering communities to solve their own problems through social business.

At the closing evening of the forum, Yunus was also honoured with "The Tree of Peace" award from Unesco.

Baku Forum is organised by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. The 11th edition of the Global Baku Forum, titled "Fixing the Fractured World", took place from March 14-16, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Yunus also discussed the post-pandemic healthcare priorities and other bottom-up healthcare collaborations during his bilateral meetings with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, and Winnie Byanyima, executive director of UNAIDS, also an under-secretary-general of the United Nations.

Nearly 400 famous political figures, as well as past and present world leaders, ministers, and Nobel laureates participated in the 11th Global Baku Forum. Among the distinguished speakers were the WHO director general, Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi and others including Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F Kennedy Human Rights.