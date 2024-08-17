Prof Yunus assures Modi of protecting minorities

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday assured Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the interim government's commitment to safeguarding every citizen of Bangladesh, including minorities.

In the first call between the two leaders, he assured the Indian PM of the "protection, safety and security" of Hindus in the country.

He invited Indian journalists to visit Bangladesh and make reports on the issues of minority safety and protection, saying that the "reports of attacks on the minorities have been exaggerated", according to a press release of the chief adviser's press wing.

"The chief adviser has told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his government is committed to safeguarding every citizen of the country including the minorities when the Indian prime minister raised the issue of the protection of the minorities," said the release.

"Prof Muhammad Yunus said the situation in Bangladesh has been brought under control and life is becoming normal across the country," it said.

The chief adviser told the Indian PM that his government is committed to making all state apparatus fully functional and effective and ensuring human rights for every citizen of the country.

During the conversation, Modi felicitated Prof Yunus on his new role. He also expressed his desire to work closely with the interim government, said the release.

The Indian PM said he had known him for a long time. He hoped that Prof Yunus' vast experience and leadership qualities would bring positive results to the people of Bangladesh.

The Indian PM also invited Prof Yunus to join the "Third Voice of Global South Summit" to be hosted virtually by New Delhi on August 17. The chief adviser agreed to join the summit virtually from Dhaka.

Prof Yunus told the Indian premier that his interim government took over as a result of the student movement. "This is the second revolution in Bangladesh and his government will fulfil the desire of the democratic aspirations of the students and people," said the press release.

The chief adviser thanked Modi for the telephone conversation and the tweet he posted immediately after he was sworn in. He also congratulated the Indian leader and the Indian people on the country's Independence Day, celebrated on August 15.

According to a readout issued by the Indian PMO on the conversation, Modi conveyed India's commitment to supporting the people of Bangladesh through various development initiatives.

During the call, Modi "reaffirmed India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He emphasised India's commitment to supporting the people of Bangladesh through various development initiatives," according to the readout.

The two leaders also discussed ways to take the bilateral relationship forward in line with the respective national priorities, said the readout.

Sharing the information on social media handle X (previously known as Twitter), PM Modi said they exchanged views on the prevailing situation.

"Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh," Modi tweeted.

Hindus constitute about 8 percent of Bangladesh's 170 million people.