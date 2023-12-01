Prof Syeda Sultana Razia conferred 2023 The Hague Award

Professor Syeda Sultana Razia of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) has been recognised with the 2023 The Hague Award at the annual Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Conference of the State Parties.

Razia is the first Bangladeshi to receive this award.

OPCW Director-General Ambassador Fernando Arias and Permanent Representative Ambassador Henk van der Kwast jointly handed over the award to Prof Razia on behalf of the Dutch government at the inauguration of the 28th Session of the Conference of States Parties (CSP 28).

The other co-recipients are Spiez Laboratory (Switzerland) and Hubert K Foy, director of African Centre for Science and International Security, according to a statement from Bangladesh Embassy in the Netherlands.

OPCW recognised Razia for her contributions to promoting chemical safety and security in Bangladesh and also her role as a member of the Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) where she served as a member from 2018 to 2023 and contributed to generating new knowledge for securing the world free from chemical weapons.

Razia currently serves as a Professor at Department of Chemical Engineering of Buet.

Since receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in 2013, OPCW has been judging and awarding individuals and institutions from around the world in recognition of their distinctive works relating to the objectives of the convention.