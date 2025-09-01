Prof Syed Akhter Hossain appointed Dean at UCSI University Bangladesh

UCSI University Bangladesh Branch Campus has appointed Professor Dr Syed Akhter Hossain as the Dean of the Faculty of Computer Science and Digital Innovation (FCSDI).

He officially assumed the role today.

Professor Syed Akhter Hossain is an AI researcher with expertise in artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and agent-based systems. He has over 250 international publications and extensive experience in education, research, and technological innovation.

Before joining UCSI University, he served as Professor and Dean at the Faculty of Science and Information Technology at Daffodil International University. He is known for innovations such as the Bengali Braille Machine and has received several awards, including the Digital Innovation Award (2011), National ICT Award (2016), and Best Professor in IT Award from CISO-Asia (2012).

Professor Syed Akhter Hossain is an alumnus of Rajshahi University. He completed post-doctoral training at Lumière Lyon University in France and received an academic fellowship from Linnaeus University in Sweden. His research has over 3,000 citations on Google Scholar. He was recognised as a top researcher by the AD Scientific Index and received the ACM DeBalsi Award in 2022 at the 42nd ICPC World Finals.

The appointment was welcomed by the university's senior management, including Registrar Professor Dr Shah Samiur Rashid, Deputy Registrar Syed Lubaab Rahman, faculty members, and student representatives.