Prof Serajul Islam Choudhury turns 90 today

Dhaka University Professor Emeritus Serajul Islam Choudhury, one of the most revered intellectuals in Bangladesh, celebrates his 90th birthday today.

A towering figure, Choudhury has worn many hats: an eminent teacher of English literature, prolific writer, editor, columnist, literary and cultural critic, and political analyst.

He continues to speak out against injustice, steadfastly defending freedom of speech and academic autonomy. His voice -- resonating in the classroom and the public sphere -- has shaped generations of scholars, writers, and activists.

Despite facing cases and mounting pressure for his activism, a committed Marxist, Choudhury has also been at the forefront of resistance against environmental and cultural exploitation. He has opposed land grabbing, river pollution, deforestation, and commercial encroachments on historical sites.

To mark the day, his admirers will hold a discussion on the "Liberation War of 1971 and the role of nationalism" and stage a play at Bangla Academy in the afternoon. Chowdhury will present the keynote speech there.

Born on June 23, 1936, at Bikrampur, Choudhury is an alumnus of St Gregory's High School and College, Notre Dame College, and English department of Dhaka University.

He completed his postgraduate diploma at the University of Leeds and earned his doctorate from the University of Leicester.

Before the publication of his post-graduation degree examination results, he started teaching English at Haraganga College in Munshiganj. After a brief period of teaching at Jagannath College, he joined the English department at the University of Dhaka.

He served there from 1957 to 2001 as lecturer, assistant professor, associate professor, and professor. From 2004 to 2008, he had been a UGC professor. He is now an emeritus professor at DU.

In 1971, Serajul Islam Choudhury was one of the six university teachers warned by the then Pakistani military rulers for their so-called "anti-state" activities. During the war, he was on the Al-Badr death squad's "wanted list" but narrowly escaped the targeted killings of intellectuals.

He was elected by the Dhaka University Senate to the three-member panel for the appointment of the vice-chancellor on three occasions. However, each time, the country's president, who also served as chancellor of the university, appointed someone else to the post.

Choudhury was one of the drafters of the Dhaka University Order of 1973. In 1988, he compiled the convocation speeches of Dhaka University in two volumes, which were published by the university.

A prolific writer, Choudhury has authored over 100 titles and countless columns. He continues to offer sharp critiques of the undemocratic dynamics of social, economic, and political order.

His contributions to education and literature have earned him numerous honours, including the Ekushey Padak, the Bangla Academy Award, and The Daily Star Lifetime Achievement Award (2016). He was also the first recipient of the Nazrul Puroskar, launched by the Bangla Academy in 2022.

He secured a prominent place in Bengla literature through works often through a Marxist lens. His book Jatiyatabad, Samprodaiykta O Janagôṇer Muktī (Nationalism, Communalism, and the Liberation of the People) was selected as the Prothom Alo Book of the Year in 2015.

Choudhury has been the editor of the quarterly magazine Natun Diganta since 2002. He also edited the Dhaka University journals of arts and letters -- Dhaka Bishwavidyalay Patrika (in Bangla) for 15 years and Dhaka University Studies (in English) for nine years.

He founded the University Book Centre in 1978 and the Centre for Advanced Research in Humanities in 1986. He was a leading figure in the Bangladesh Lekhak Shibir, a literary and cultural organisation. He is also the founding president of Samaj-Rupantar Adhyan Kendra and the convener of Samajtantrik Buddhijibi Sangha. In addition, he serves as the president of the Abul Mansur Ahmad Smriti Parishad.

Choudhury has written under various pseudonyms. Notably, he authored the column Shomoy Bohiya Jay (Time Flows On) in the Daily Sangbad under the pseudonym "Gachhpathor" (Tree-Stone) and Dhakai Thaki (Living in Dhaka) in the monthly Pubali under the pseudonym "Nagarik" (Citizen).

He actively led protests against the felling of trees at Osmani Udyan in 1998, the construction of a commercial building in the courtyard of the Lalon Shah shrine in 2000, and the proposed airport in Arial Beel, Munshiganj, which threatened agricultural land in 2011. A case, filed against Choudhury and others over the Arial Beel protests, is still pending with a court.

In October 2022, a complaint was lodged with a Chattogram court accusing Choudhury and two others of defaming Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in an article. The complaint concerned an essay titled "Sheikh Mujiber Gopon Shatru" (the Hidden Enemy of Sheikh Mujib) in a book published by Chattogram Academy the previous year. However, the case was later withdrawn following widespread criticism.

Since the passing of his wife, Prof Najma Jesmin Choudhury, in 1989, Serajul Islam Choudhury has led his life in the loving company of his two daughters, grandson, and granddaughters.