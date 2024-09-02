Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 2, 2024 08:51 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:01 AM

Bangladesh

Prof Sayema Haque appointed DU pro VC

Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 2, 2024 08:51 PM Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:01 AM

Professor Sayema Haque Bidisha has been appointed as the pro-vice chancellor (administration) of Dhaka University for four years.

The appointment was made today by President Md Shahabuddin, who is the chancellor of the university.

Sayema Haque is a professor in the Department of Economics at the university.

She completed her bachelor's and master's degrees in economics from DU, followed by an MSc from the University of Bath, UK, and a PhD in Labour Economics from the University of Nottingham, UK.

She will replace Professor Dr Muhammad Samad.

