Prof Sayedur appointed as BSMMU VC

Professor Sayedur Rahman has been appointed as the vice chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) for the next four years.

The Ministry of Health and Family Affairs today issued a circular in this regard.

The circular, signed by Mohammad Kamal Hossain, deputy secretary of the ministry, said, "Professor Sayedur Rahman has been appointed as the new VC of BSMMU with the approval of the president and chancellor of the university according to the Section 12 of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Act, 1998.

Prof Sayedur was the chairman of the department of Pharmacology of BSMMU.

