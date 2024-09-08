Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 8, 2024 11:26 AM
Last update on: Sun Sep 8, 2024 11:32 AM

Bangladesh

Prof Muhammed Alamgir resigns as full-time UGC member

Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 8, 2024 11:26 AM Last update on: Sun Sep 8, 2024 11:32 AM
Prof Muhammed Alamgir

Professor Muhammed Alamgir stepped down from his position as a full-time member of the University Grants Commission (UGC) today.

He was also the acting chairman of the UGC until recently, when a new chairman was appointed.

He submitted his resignation to the senior secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division under the Ministry of Education today.

In his letter, Alamgir mentioned that he is currently serving his second term as a full-time member but is unable to continue in the role on personal grounds.

Following his resignation, he will re-join his previous position as a professor in the civil engineering department at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), according to the letter.

