Fri May 24, 2024 12:00 AM
Fri May 24, 2024 12:00 AM

Prof Maliha Khatun’s death anniv today

Today is the 22nd death anniversary of Prof Maliha Khatun, a women and children rights activists, educationist, and writer, said a press release.

The Begum Rokeya Padak recipient served as an inspector of schools, Rajshahi division for several decades. Subsequently, she was the first female principal of Dhaka Teachers' Training College. Her family members have requested all of her relatives, and friends to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.

