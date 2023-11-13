Prof Joglul elected IVI trustee

International Vaccine Institute (IVI) has nominated Bangladeshi scientist Prof Ehsanul Kabir Jaglul as member of its board of trustee.

"Prof Jaglul has been elected by the IVI Global Council among the non-funding state parties to serve on the board to represent your government and the global council," according to a letter signed by IVI director general Jerome H Kim.

Koea-based IVI is a global platform to discover and develop affordable vaccines for global health.

Prof Joglul has been leading the state-owned Essential Drugs Company since 2014.

He is the president of Bangladesh Dermatology Association and executive member of Bangladesh Medical Association.