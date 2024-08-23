Prof Golam Murshid passes away

Prof Golam Murshid, an eminent essayist and researcher, passed away in London yesterday, aged 84.

The Ekushey Padak recipient left behind his wife, a son, a daughter, and many relatives and well-wishers.

Prof Swarachish Sarker from the Institute of Bangladesh Studies at Rajshahi University confirmed the news of his death, citing Golam Murshid's wife, Eliza Murshid.

Born on April 8, 1940, in Barishal, Golam Murshid earned his master's degree in Bangla language and literature from Dhaka University.

He began his career at Bangladesh Agricultural University in Mymensingh before joining the Bangla department at Rajshahi University.

From January 1984 to 2003, he worked for the BBC Bangla Service. He also engaged in teaching and research at various universities, including Melbourne University in London, starting in 1991.

Golam Murshid was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 2021 for his contribution to Bangla language and literature. He had earlier received the Bangla Academy Sahitya Puraskar in 1982. His notable works include Bangla Ganer Itihash, Biddhrohi Ranaklanto: Nazrul Jiboni, Adhunikotar Abhighate Bangaramni, Muktijuddho o Tarpor, Bangla Bhashar Udbhab o Annyanno, Hazar Bochorer Bangalee Sangskriti, and Ashar Cholone Bhuli.