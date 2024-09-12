Prof Badruzzaman appointed as BUET VC; Open University gets new VC

Prof ABM Badruzzaman, of the Department of Civil Engineering, has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

The announcement was made in a gazette notification issued today by the Ministry of Education's Secondary and Higher Education Division.

In a separate notification, Prof Abdul Hasib Chowdhury of BUET's Electrical and Electronic Engineering department was named pro vice-chancellor of the university.

Additionally, Professor ABM Obaidul Islam of Dhaka University's Physics department has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of Bangladesh Open University.

Another notification announced Professor Mamun Ahmed of Dhaka University's Biochemistry and Molecular Biology department as pro-vice chancellor of Dhaka University.