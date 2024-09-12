Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 12, 2024 04:11 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 12, 2024 04:20 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Prof Badruzzaman appointed as BUET VC; Open University gets new VC

Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 12, 2024 04:11 PM Last update on: Thu Sep 12, 2024 04:20 PM

Prof ABM Badruzzaman, of the Department of Civil Engineering, has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

The announcement was made in a gazette notification issued today by the Ministry of Education's Secondary and Higher Education Division.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In a separate notification, Prof Abdul Hasib Chowdhury of BUET's Electrical and Electronic Engineering department was named pro vice-chancellor of the university.

Additionally, Professor ABM Obaidul Islam of Dhaka University's Physics department has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of Bangladesh Open University.

Another notification announced Professor Mamun Ahmed of Dhaka University's Biochemistry and Molecular Biology department as pro-vice chancellor of Dhaka University.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

বগুড়ায় রাইস ব্রান অয়েল কারখানায় বিস্ফোরণে নিহত ৪

দুপুর দেড়টার দিকে এই ঘটনা ঘটে

৩০ মিনিট আগে
|আবহাওয়া

৪ বিভাগে অতি ভারী বৃষ্টি, পাহাড়ি এলাকায় ভূমিধসের শঙ্কা

১৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification