Prof Anwarul Islam gets Nature Conservation Award

Educationist and wildlife researcher Prof Anwarul Islam received Prokiti O Jibon Foundation-Channel I Nature Conservation Award 2022.

He received this award from Saber Hossain Chowdhury, special envoy of the prime minister on environment and climate change.

Farhina Ahmed, secretary to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change; Dr Abdul Hamid, director general of Department of Environment; and Mukit Mozumder Babu, chairman of the Prokiti O Jibon Foundation, were also present on the occasion.

Anwarul was born in Jhenidah and obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees from the Department of Zoology at Dhaka University.

In 1986, he obtained his PhD from Bombay University for research on birds under ornithologist Dr Salim Ali.

He retired from Dhaka University in 2020 and is currently serving as the chief executive of WildTeam, a wildlife research organisation.

He prepared and edited the Red List of Endangered Vertebrates of Bangladesh published by IUCN Bangladesh on the basis of which policies and laws for the conservation of wildlife have been formulated nationally and internationally.

To inspire the young generation to protect wildlife, Prof Islam has established a "Knowledge Center" in Dhaka and five "Sundarbans Education Centers" in the Sundarbans.

He has penned over 10 books and more than 70 research articles on wildlife and biodiversity,

He received the Bangabandhu Award for Wildlife Conservation in 2011.