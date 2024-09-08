Prof Alamgir, Prof Sazzad resign as full-time UGC member

Professor Muhammed Alamgir and Professor Md Sazzad Hossain stepped down from their position as a full-time member of the University Grants Commission (UGC) today.

Professor Alamgir was also the acting chairman of the UGC until recently, when a new chairman was appointed.

He submitted his resignation to the senior secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division under the Ministry of Education today.

In his letter, Alamgir mentioned that he is currently serving his second term as a full-time member but is unable to continue in the role on personal grounds.

Following his resignation, he will re-join his previous position as a professor in the civil engineering department at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), according to the letter.

Meanwhile, Professor Sazzad confirmed his resignation to The Daily Star.

In his resignation letter, he wrote, "Recently, the government of Bangladesh has changed, and the country is now being governed by an interim government. Any new government will naturally have different approaches to run the country and various institutions."

He said in this context, he was resigning from the position of UGC member.

Prof Sazzad began his second term as a UGC member on June 12, 2023.

Earlier on September 2, another UGC member, Prof Haseena Khan, also a retired professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Dhaka University, resigned from the UGC, citing personal reasons.