Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Prof AK Azad Khan gets Rotary SEED Award

The Rotary Club of Metropolitan Dhaka Foundation has honoured National Prof AK Azad Khan with the "Rotary SEED Award 2024" for his contributions to education, health, and the development of a primary prevention programme for diabetes in Bangladesh, said a press release.

The award includes a gold medal, a cheque for Tk 2 lakh, and a citation.

Prof Abdullah Abu Sayeed, founding president of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro, presented the award at the installation ceremony for the newly elected board members of the club at a city hotel recently.

