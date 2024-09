Prof Abdul Wadud Chowdhury was today appointed director of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Dhaka.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a circular signed by Abu Raihan Dolon, senior assistant secretary of the ministry, in this regard.

Prof Wadud will join his workplace within three working days, it said. He is the head of Department of Cardiology at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.