UNB, Dinajpur
Sun Dec 31, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 31, 2023 11:38 AM

Production at Barapukuria Coal Mine suspended

Barapukuria coal mine in Parbatipur upazila of Dinajpur. File Photo

The production at Barapukuria Coal Mine has been halted from December 29 due to maintenance work, said mine authorities.

The production will resume within February after relocating all equipment, said Rashed Kamal, deputy general manager of the coal mine.

A total of 2.71 lakh tonnes of coal were extracted under the current phase, he added.

The authorities concerned said some 1.95 lakh tonnes of coal are now in stock for the Barapukuria Coal-fired Power Plant.

Abdullah Al Mamun, manager of the plant, said there are three units (525 MW capacity) in the plant, and there is enough coal to operate the plant for two months.

