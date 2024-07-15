Procession at DU today to protest BCL's attack: quota protest leader

Nahid Islam, one of the organisers of the quota protests, is speaking to journalists in front of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital this afternoon. Photo: Collected

Less than an hour after quota protesters were attacked and chased out of Dhaka University campus by BCL activists, they said they will bring out a procession on campus later today to protest the attack.

Nahid Islam, one of the organisers of the quota protests, said, "Our movement will continue. Today we will hold a procession on the DU campus in protest of Chhatra League's attack."

He, however, did not mention the time the procession would take place.

Speaking to journalists around 4:30pm in front of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he went to visit those hurt in the attack, he said, "Around 150 of our students have been injured. the Chhatra League attacked us to suppress our movement."

Over the past two weeks, students and job seekers have waged a movement demanding reform to the quota system in government jobs.

The High Court on June 5 declared illegal a 2018 government circular abolishing the quota system.

On July 10, the Supreme Court issued a status quo on the High Court judgement.