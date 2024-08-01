Process underway to ban Jamaat and Shibir

Home boss says it may happen any time

The banning of Jamaat-e-Islami and Chhatra Shibir is under process, said the home minister, despite widespread expectation that it was going to happen yesterday.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan yesterday said the process to ban the two organisations was underway and that it would be done soon. He mentioned no date for issuing the notification but said it could be issued any time.

"I have not received the file yet. We are waiting. We had meetings in the morning and in the afternoon … A few issues were discussed with the prime minister, including the ban on Jamaat," he said.

"Work is in progress. We will announce whenever the decision comes."

He said this while briefing reporters at his office after a meeting with the members of law enforcement agencies.

Asaduzzaman said Jamaat was going to be banned as per Section 18 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The issue of the ban came to the fore after the Awami League-led 14-party alliance unanimously recommended banning the two during a meeting at the Gono Bhaban with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair on Monday.

It became the talk of the town yesterday as Law Minister Anisul Huq on Tuesday said a government notification in this regard may be issued yesterday.

He had said the proposal to ban Jamaat and Shibir would be sent to the law ministry from the home ministry as per rules and that the home ministry would issue the notification after the law ministry's vetting.

The government has been accusing Jamaat and the pro-Jamaat student body of resorting to violence centring the quota reform protest.

Asaduzzaman yesterday said the Jamaat-Shibir created the ongoing situation. The Jamaat, Shibir, BNP clique resorted to destructive activities from behind by keeping the students at the forefront, he said, adding that

militant organisations were also involved.

"Students would not have resorted to destructive activities if the advisers did not advise them. So many people have been injured. Have all been shot by the police? We will also reveal how many people were killed and injured in whose firing. We will reveal everything," the home minister said.

He said Jamaat-Shibir was banned before. Late president Ziaur Rahman gave them the right to form a party.

The people in favour of the Liberation War and the civil society are now talking about banning Jamaat. It is the demand of the people, he said.

The Election Commission on October 29, 2018, scrapped the registration of Jamaat, a long-time ally of the BNP, following a High Court verdict that declared Jamaat's registration illegal.