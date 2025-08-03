Process on to identify July martyrs buried in Rayerbazar

Says home adviser

Some 114 unidentified victims killed during the July uprising and buried at Rayerbazar Intellectuals' Graveyard will be identified soon, said Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury yesterday morning.

"We have begun the process of identifying the bodies. Once confirmed, the families may decide whether to leave the remains there or move them elsewhere," he told reporters during a visit to the graveyard.

He said although the families were initially reluctant to assist in the process, they have now agreed to cooperate. "This graveyard holds a mass grave of 114 people whose identities remain unconfirmed."

Raising concerns about reported irregularities in the graveyard's construction work, he said, "As you can see, the quality of materials used -- bricks and gravel -- is very poor."

"It is disheartening to see corruption even in the construction of graves for those who gave their lives for the country. This cannot be allowed to continue."

He urged journalists to expose such corruption. "Those responsible for these wrongdoings will be brought to justice," he warned.