Probe on to unearth wealth of cops: IGP

Probe into the wealth of police officials is underway, with authentic information expected to emerge, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.

He made the statement while addressing reporters at the Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Lines yesterday afternoon.

The IGP mentioned that a meeting was held between the Police Services Association and journalists to discuss recent media reports on the wealth of police officials and the police headquarters' response.

"The issue will be resolved through discussion," he assured.

Regarding actress Pori Moni issue, IGP Mamun said that Golam Saklain, former Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), was sent on compulsory retirement after allegations against him were confirmed. Bangladesh Police adheres to a zero-tolerance policy towards any immoral activity, he said.

Earlier in the day, the IGP laid the foundation stones for a four-story armoury, a six-story multipurpose building, and an electrical substation. He also inaugurated the Boro Boyra Police Outpost and a multipurpose shed.

Following these events, IGP Mamun attended a meeting with police officials at the police commissioner's office, where the Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner and other officials were present.