Sagar-Runi Murder

Probe submission deadline extended for 111th time

A Dhaka court yesterday extended till August 4 the deadline for submitting the probe report of a case filed over murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi in February 2012.

This is the 111th extension of the deadline for probe report submission.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque passed the order as Investigation Officer Khondoker Md Shafiqul Alam, also an additional superintendent of police at Rab, failed to submit the report, said a court police.

Sagar, news editor at private TV channel Maasranga, and his wife Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed in the early hours of February 11, 2012, in their rented flat in the capital's West Razabazar.

Their only son Mahir Sarowar Megh, then 5, was at home at that time.

Nousher Ali Roman, Runi's brother, filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Police Station on the following day.

