Fri May 17, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 01:20 AM

Probe submission deadline extended for 110th time

Sagar-Runi murder
A Dhaka court yesterday extended till June 30 the deadline for submitting the probe report of a case filed over the murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi in February 2012.

This is the 110th extension of the deadline for probe report submission.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque passed the order as Investigation Officer Khondoker Md Shafiqul Alam, also an additional superintendent of police at Rab, failed to submit the report, said a court police.

On April 2, the same court asked Rab to submit the investigation report by yesterday.

Sagar, news editor at private TV channel Maasranga, and his wife Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed in the early hours of February 11, 2012, in their rented flat in the capital's West Razabazar.

Nousher Ali Roman, Runi's brother, filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Police Station the following day.

