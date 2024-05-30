Probe to rely on 'digital evidence' if body not found

Dhaka Metropolitan Police DB chief Harun Or Rashid said the investigation into the killing of MP Anwar Azim would rely on "digital evidence and the statement of the witnesses", if body parts of the slain MO cannot be recovered.

"We already have the prime suspect in our custody. We have got a lot of information from him and the woman (Celesty Rahman who had accompanied the alleged mastermind Akhtaruzzaman). After interrogating Jihad Howladar, who is in West Bengal CID's custody, we are armed with information. The statements of the witnesses and the accused match completely with the digital evidence that we have in hand," Harun said.

His statement came when asked if lack physical evidence would pose a big challenge to put up a credible case before a court.

"There is digital evidence. A man (Azim) entered the New Town flat but did not come out. Later, suspects are seen coming out with some bags. We will correlate the digital evidence with the witness statements and with the help of logical and jurisprudent discretion, we will proceed further," he said.

According to sleuths, Jihad and another accused had left the apartment with a trolley bag purportedly containing the MP's body parts which were allegedly disposed of in a water body at Krishnamati village in Bhangar in South 24-Parganas district.

Both West Bengal CID and Dhaka Metropolitan Police want to move fast with the forensic tests of the lumps of flesh and strands of hair retrieved from the septic tank and the drain pipe of the New Town flat, where the MP was believed to have been killed and then compare them with the hair and blood samples of Azim's kin.

West Bengal CID, through DMP, has got in touch with the family members of Azim, and requested to come to Kolkata to collect samples for DNA matching tests.

Sources in West Bengal CID said Azim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdous is likely to travel to Kolkata by this weekend.