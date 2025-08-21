Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Thu Aug 21, 2025 12:00 AM
Thu Aug 21, 2025 12:00 AM

Probe delay: Two ACC officials suspended

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has suspended two deputy directors -- Kamalesh Mandal and Md Ahsanul Kabir Palash -- for failing to submit investigation reports on time.

An order signed by ACC Chairman Dr Mohammad Abdul Momen stated that the decision followed the failure.

Kamalesh was tasked with probing allegations of irregularities in contractor appointments and corruption under Dhaka WASA's Water Supply Network Improvement Project but missed the reporting deadline.

Palash, meanwhile, is accused of abusing his authority and preparing forged documents in connection with a housing project under Rupan Housing Estate Limited.

