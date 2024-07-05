Probe committee finds error in construction work

A parliamentary probe body -- formed to investigate irregularities in the Chattogram Expressway project -- found some errors in the project's work during its investigation yesterday.

The committee also found inconsistency in the works while visiting the under-construction expressway.

MA Latif, an Awami League lawmaker and head of the sub-committee, told reporters after visiting the expressway that they will include technical experts in their committee to investigate these errors.

"Then we will submit our report to the ministry concerned through parliament," he said.

Latif said they informed the project officials about the errors, who assured them of rectifying those soon.

After some cracks were found at multiple pillars of the expressway, the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Housing and Public Works on June 10 formed the probe body, which includes lawmakers MA Latif, Mojibur Rahman, and Parveen Zaman.

Contractor firm Max-Ranken (Joint Venture) is constructing the expressway.

Mahfuzur Rahman, director of the project and executive engineer of Chattogram Development Authority, said there are some air cracks in pillars, which are nothing major.

"We already examined and asked contractors to level the cracks. We also found some errors in the finishing work. We will solve them as soon as possible," he also said.

The construction work of the much-awaited Chattogram Elevated Expressway is nearing completion.

The project was initiated in 2017. The project's original cost was Tk 3,250 crore and was scheduled to be completed in June 2020.

However, the government had to extend the deadline as the CDA failed to implement the project within the stipulated time. At present, the cost of the project is Tk 4,298.95 crore.