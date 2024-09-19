Probe body formed over suspension of Agargaon-Motijheel metro rail services

A seven-member committee has been formed to investigate the 11-hour suspension of metro rail services on Agargaon-Motijheel section yesterday.

Md Abdul Baquee Miah, director (Planning and Development) of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, will head the committee.

The probe body has been asked to submit its report within five working days, reads a DMTCL circular issued late yesterday.

The displacement of a bearing pad on a pier near Farmgate Station resulted in disruption of metro rail service on the Agargaon-Motijheel section.

Although the service remained functional from Uttara to Agargaon, it remained off limits for passengers on Agargaon to Uttara section from 9:40am to 8:25pm.