Probe body formed over bridge collapse

Locals allege substandard materials used in construction

A committee has been formed to investigate the incident in which a microbus carrying the bridal party plunged into a canal after an iron-made bridge collapsed, killing at least nine.

The accident occurred at Amtali in Barguna.

Amtali Fire Service Station Officer Noor Hossain said there were 13 passengers in the microbus.

Barguna Deputy Commissioner Md Rafiqul Islam formed the six-member probe body, which has been directed to submit a report within the next seven days.

Amtali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shakhwat Hossain Tapu said an unnatural death case was filed on Saturday night and the bodies were handed over to the families.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that substandard materials were used in the bridge during the construction. They protested in Haldia Bazar area yesterday, demanding punishment for the contractor concerned.

The protestors said the bridge was constructed in 2008. After only five years, it became vulnerable.

Nearly 50,000 people of four villages have to use the bridge as there is no alternative to cross the canal, they said.

According to LGED Amtali Upazila Engineer's office, the then Haldia UP chairman and union Awami League president Shahidul Islam Mridha was the contractor for the construction of this iron bridge with a project cost of Tk 2 crore.

Contacted, Mridha said, "I have constructed the bridge properly. I didn't commit any irregularity in the construction work."

DC Rafiqul Islam said legal action will be taken if any irregularity is found.