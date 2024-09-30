Probe attacks under UN supervision

Demand indigenous communities

A group of indigenous people and leaders yesterday called for a probe committee under the supervision of the United Nations to investigate recent attacks, murders, and arson in Dighinala of Khagrachhari and Rangamati.

"We demand the formation of a probe committee under the supervision of the UN to investigate the violence and killings in Khagrachhari and Rangamati," said Khukumoni Chakma, reading out a written statement in a press conference.

"The interim government has formed a seven-member committee to investigate the violence, but we have no trust in this committee," he added.

They came up with this demand at a conference titled "Protect our lives and assets," organised by indigenous people from Khagrachhari and Rangamati, at the capital's Jatiya Press Club.

I am still living in fear and panic. After losing my son, I'm afraid to send my younger son to school or anywhere outside. I live every day in fear, not knowing when or where another attack might occur. — Ruposhi Chakma

Addressing the event, Ruposhi Chakma said, "I am still living in fear and panic. After losing my son, I'm afraid to send my younger son to school or anywhere outside. I live every day in fear, not knowing when or where another attack might occur."

Ruposhi's 20-year-old son, Junan Chakma, was shot dead in Khagrachhari's Swanirbhar area on September 19. Junan had recently passed his HSC exams from Panchari Government College.

"My soul will only find peace, even after death, if justice is served for Junan's killing," said Junan's mother. "I used to respect security forces, but not anymore, because they are the murderers who killed my son," she added.

Niranta Tripura shared her grief at the programme, saying, "My son was innocent. He was not involved in politics. He worked as a mason to support our family."

"After the attack in Dighinala, Rubel went to check on the shops and ensure the safety of our village. But the security forces shot and killed him, who was the only breadwinner of our household," she said.

Niranta's son Rubel Tripura, 21, who was also killed in the Swanirbhar area, was a resident of Paltanjay Para in Parachara Union of Khagrachhari.

Despite the killings and looting, no one involved has been arrested so far, said Khukumoni.

Along with the probe committee, Khukumoni presented four other demands, including proper compensation for the victims' families and those who lost homes.

At the press conference, Supreme Court lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua said, "The indigenous community is asking for a UN-supervised investigation because they are unhappy with the current committee, which mostly consists of police officials. They don't have confidence in the police."

Jatiya Mukti Council Secretary Faizul Hakim said, "The interim government must ensure a fair investigation and take action against those responsible."