Probe attacks on minorities

Demand 37 eminent citizens; urge Indian media to refrain from circulating misinformation

Condemning attacks, arson, and looting incidents at minority communities' homes, businesses, and places of worship in several districts across the country, 37 eminent citizens issued a statement yesterday.

They demanded a fair investigation and legal action against those involved, and called for strengthening the sense of security among the people.

"In recent days, the homes, businesses, and temples of hundreds of minority people, especially Hindus, have been attacked, looted, and set on fire in different parts of the country. We have also received information that miscreants have attacked the homes of indigenous people in some areas and vandalised or set fire to the houses and places of worship of the Ahmadiyya community in two districts," the statement said.

"We have received reports from most places indicating that not all attacks have been motivated by religious reasons or property grabbing. In many cases, the attacks were carried out due to political anger and vengeance," it said.

At the same time, the historic sculpture of Shashi Lodge in Mymensingh, the sculpture of Sidhu-Kanu in Dinajpur, and the sculpture on the High Court premises were also vandalised.

"We condemn and protest all these attacks -- every act of violence and every attempt that destroys communal harmony. Our clear and unequivocal demand is that every incident be properly investigated and those involved be identified and punished immediately according to the law," the statement said.

The statement also mentioned that they are receiving reports of students, political party activists, and common people coming forward in many areas to protect temples, churches, and houses of minorities and to prevent attacks, which deserve special recognition.

"At the same time, we are observing that some groups have become very active in confusing the public by spreading exaggerated news, false information, and rumours regarding the attacks on the houses of minorities," the statement added.

It cited various reports published in certain sections of the Indian media as examples.

"We urge everyone to be cautious of rumours and propaganda on social media," said the statement.

"We are especially concerned that there is a possibility that vested interests associated with the ruling party in India may be involved in this propaganda. We believe this is undermining the credibility of the Indian media," the statement said.

It urged the Indian media authorities to refrain from publishing such misleading, false, and distorted information. "We believe that they should do this in the interest of maintaining and strengthening the good historical relations between our countries," it read.

The signatories of the statement include Sultana Kamal, rights activist; Khushi Kabir, coordinator of Nijera Kori; Anu Muhammad, former teacher at Jahangirnagar University; Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of TIB; Rasheda K Chowdhury, former adviser of the caretaker government; ZI Khan Panna, senior advocate of the Supreme Court; Prof Gitiara Nasreen, teacher at Dhaka University; and photographer Shahidul Alam.